100th CES Power Production Maintains Base Electricity

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Azarte, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, replaces a water pump in a generator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2023. The shop maintains over 40 generator units, ensuring the base has access to a critical power supply during emergency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
