U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Azarte, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, replaces a water pump in a generator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2023. The shop maintains over 40 generator units, ensuring the base has access to a critical power supply during emergency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 06:19 Photo ID: 7713644 VIRIN: 230330-F-NR913-0074 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES Power Production Maintains Base Electricity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.