A generator undergoes repairs at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2023. Team Mildenhall has over 40 mission essential generators that can supply critical energy to other units under normal or emergency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 06:19 Photo ID: 7713640 VIRIN: 230330-F-NR913-0100 Resolution: 5052x3361 Size: 1001.39 KB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES Power Production Maintains Base Electricity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.