Team Mildenhall’s electrical power production Airmen ensure that base electricity is readily available under any conditions at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2023. The 100th Civil Engineering Squadron’s mission includes facilities engineering, fire protection, and emergency response for RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 06:19 Photo ID: 7713642 VIRIN: 230330-F-NR913-0073 Resolution: 4328x2880 Size: 1.06 MB Location: GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES Power Production Maintains Base Electricity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.