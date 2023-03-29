Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Response goes global at Cobra Gold 23 [Image 10 of 10]

    Domestic Response goes global at Cobra Gold 23

    THAILAND

    03.02.2023

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Multinational service members with the Washington National Guard, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and participating nations demonstrate humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Chachoengsao province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Participants conducted search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), hazardous material decontamination (DECON), and fire suppression. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (COURTESY PHOTO)

