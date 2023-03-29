Cobra Gold 23: opening ceremony

Service members with the Washington National Guard, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and participating nations demonstrate a collapsed building rescue with members of the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Institute during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Chachoengsao province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2023. At the demonstration, leaders from participating nations discussed how their nations can combine capabilities in response to regional crises. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

