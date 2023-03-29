U.S. Army Warrant Officer Kristen Retherford, a decontamination advisor with the 10th Homeland Response Force, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, examines a multinational military approach to disaster response during a humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) table top exercise (TTX) as part of Exercise Cobra Gold Feb. 25, 2023, in Rayong province, Thailand. The TTX panel featured speakers from non-military international organizations such as the Center of Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, and the International Federation of the Red Cross. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Guard takes domestic response global during Cobra Gold HADR [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.