Multinational service members with the Washington National Guard, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and participating nations demonstrate humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Chachoengsao province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Participants conducted search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), hazardous material decontamination (DECON), and fire suppression. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (COURTESY PHOTO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 02:52 Photo ID: 7713467 VIRIN: 230302-Z-YS234-3342 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.97 MB Location: TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Domestic Response goes global at Cobra Gold 23 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.