MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Neuberger, an infantryman with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, prepares to fight with pugil sticks during the Martial Arts Instructor Course 52-23 (MAIC) culminating event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The MAIC culminating event aimed to challenge and test the course participants on MCMAP techniques and endurance before becoming a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US