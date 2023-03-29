Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event [Image 5 of 5]

    MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine from across the 2d Marine Division pose for a group photo during the Martial Arts Instructor Course 52-23 (MAIC) culminating event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The MAIC culminating event aimed to challenge and test the course participants on MCMAP techniques and endurance before becoming a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 7712772
    VIRIN: 230330-M-UP561-005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

