U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaac Agy, an administrative specialist with 1st battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, rests between exercises during the Martial Arts Instructor Course 52-23 (MAIC) culminating event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The MAIC culminating event aimed to challenge and test the course participants on MCMAP techniques and endurance before becoming a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7712767
|VIRIN:
|230330-M-UP561-003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT