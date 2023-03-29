Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAIC 52-23 Culminating Event [Image 3 of 5]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaac Agy, an administrative specialist with 1st battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, rests between exercises during the Martial Arts Instructor Course 52-23 (MAIC) culminating event on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The MAIC culminating event aimed to challenge and test the course participants on MCMAP techniques and endurance before becoming a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 7712767
    VIRIN: 230330-M-UP561-003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
