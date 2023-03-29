Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying [Image 6 of 6]

    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Antonio Rodriguez 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    United States Army Reserve soldier Spc. John N. Escoto, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, left, Sgt.1st Class Danny Montez, assigned to 99th Readiness Division, right, secure the Presidential Wreath at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. Both soldiers stand by and secure the Presidential Wreath for the duration of the ceremony, before and after presenting it to President Grover Cleveland’s resting place. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright.)

