United States Army Reserve soldier Spc. John N. Escoto, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, left, Sgt.1st Class Danny Montez, assigned to 99th Readiness Division, right, secure the Presidential Wreath at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. Both soldiers stand by and secure the Presidential Wreath for the duration of the ceremony, before and after presenting it to President Grover Cleveland’s resting place. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:35 Photo ID: 7712713 VIRIN: 230318-A-RP035-021 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.