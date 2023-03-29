President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. John N. Escoto, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, stands by the ceremonial presidential wreath of President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. Spc Escoto took part in the presentation of the wreath at President Grover Cleveland’s resting place. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright.)

