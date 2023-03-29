United States Army Reserve Sgt.1st Class Danny Montez, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, stands by the presidential wreath for President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. Presidential Wreath Layings are held annually at the resting places of past presidents on their birthday in honor of their service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright.)
This work, President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying, by SPC Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
