    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying [Image 5 of 6]

    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Antonio Rodriguez 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    United States Army Reserve Sgt.1st Class Danny Montez, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, stands by the presidential wreath for President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. Presidential Wreath Layings are held annually at the resting places of past presidents on their birthday in honor of their service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7712710
    VIRIN: 230318-A-RP035-020
    Resolution: 3517x5275
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    99RD

