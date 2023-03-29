United States Army reservists, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, along with the official party members of the Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony for President Grover Cleveland, pay their respects during the presentation of the Presidential Wreath at President Grover Cleveland’s resting place in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. When the Presidential Wreath is presented the official party members make their way to the tombstone and give the proper salute, while the bugler plays “Taps”. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Ramon Wright.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:35 Photo ID: 7712709 VIRIN: 230318-A-RP035-019 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.