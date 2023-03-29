Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying [Image 4 of 6]

    President Grover Cleveland Presidential Wreath Laying

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Antonio Rodriguez 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    United States Army reservists, assigned to the 99th Readiness Division, along with the official party members of the Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony for President Grover Cleveland, pay their respects during the presentation of the Presidential Wreath at President Grover Cleveland’s resting place in Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2023. When the Presidential Wreath is presented the official party members make their way to the tombstone and give the proper salute, while the bugler plays “Taps”. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Ramon Wright.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:35
    VIRIN: 230318-A-RP035-019
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
