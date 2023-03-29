Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey [Image 4 of 4]

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey

    POLAND

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Deanna Wolff, trains a fellow Soldier on traumatic wound care at the simulation lab at the Poznan University of Medical Sciences. Wolff was deployed to Poland with the 142nd Area Support Medical Company in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7712223
    VIRIN: 030123-Z-CT123-004
    Resolution: 1152x2048
    Size: 350.59 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey
    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey
    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey
    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff&rsquo;s Military Journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT