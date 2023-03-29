U.S. Army Maj. Deanna Wolff, trains a fellow Soldier on traumatic wound care at the simulation lab at the Poznan University of Medical Sciences. Wolff was deployed to Poland with the 142nd Area Support Medical Company in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2021. (Courtesy Photo)
On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey
