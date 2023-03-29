U.S. Army Maj. Deanna Wolff, trains a fellow Soldier on traumatic wound care at the simulation lab at the Poznan University of Medical Sciences. Wolff was deployed to Poland with the 142nd Area Support Medical Company in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:32 Photo ID: 7712223 VIRIN: 030123-Z-CT123-004 Resolution: 1152x2048 Size: 350.59 KB Location: PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.