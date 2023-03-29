U.S. Army Maj. Deanna Wolff, a physician’s assistant with the Connecticut National Guard’s 142nd Area Support Medical Company prepares to take off in her RV-9A high-performance experimental aircraft at the Danbury, Connecticut airport. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7712221
|VIRIN:
|030123-Z-CT123-002
|Resolution:
|1566x627
|Size:
|138.13 KB
|Location:
|CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT