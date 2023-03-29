Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey [Image 1 of 4]

    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff’s Military Journey

    POLAND

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Deanna Wolff, walks through a winter storm at Forward Operating Site Powidz. Wolff was deployed to Poland with the 142nd Area Support Medical Company in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7712220
    VIRIN: 030123-Z-CT123-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PL
    On a Mission of Care: Maj. Deanna Wolff's Military Journey

    Connecticut National Guard

