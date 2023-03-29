Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce [Image 5 of 5]

    VOILA, ROMANIA

    01.11.2023

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including Romanian Local National teammates, joined with partners from the Romanian Army, U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the local community in Voila, Romania January 11, 2023 to celebrate the completion of a new Sterile Yard just outside the Cincu Training Area. The recently completed project will provide allied forces a staging location for the inspection and transportation of high-value military equipment to strategic locations around the nation. Romanian LN’s play a key role in delivering U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction projects in Romania like this recently completed one and the many others across the country. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: VOILA, RO
    Romania
    USACE
    Local Nationals
    EDI
    StrongerTogether

