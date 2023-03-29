Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Resident Engineer for Romania and Bulgaria Nelson Mora and Europe District Project Engineer Razvan Fenesan speak with Cluj-Napoca Technical University students on construction quality management techniques in place at construction projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at various sites in Romania March 8, 2023. Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania engaged with hundreds of students in Romania during a career days event hosted by their school, sharing their expertise in construction management and highlighting career opportunities in construction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania. (Courtesy photo)

