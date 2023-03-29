U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Mirela Chirita speaks with Cluj-Napoca Technical University students about working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania March 9, 2023. Chirita, a Local National employee who supports construction projects at Campia Turzii in Romania, was part of a group of engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania that engaged with hundreds of students in Romania during a career days event hosted by their school, sharing their expertise in construction management and highlighting career opportunities in construction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 03.09.2023
Location: CLUJ-NAPOCA, RO
This work, Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Gardner