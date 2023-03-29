Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce [Image 2 of 5]

    Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce

    CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Mirela Chirita speaks with Cluj-Napoca Technical University students about working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania March 9, 2023. Chirita, a Local National employee who supports construction projects at Campia Turzii in Romania, was part of a group of engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania that engaged with hundreds of students in Romania during a career days event hosted by their school, sharing their expertise in construction management and highlighting career opportunities in construction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 04:57
    VIRIN: 230309-A-WZ074-003
    Location: CLUJ-NAPOCA, RO 
    TAGS

    Romania
    USACE
    Local Nationals
    EDI
    StrongerTogether
    Tags: USACE

