Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Resident Engineer for Romania and Bulgaria Nelson Mora, Europe District Project Engineer Mirela Chirita and Europe District Project Engineer Razvan Fenesan pose during a career days event hosted by Cluj-Napoca Technical University March 8, 2023. During the two-day event they engaged with hundreds of students in Romania, sharing their expertise in construction management and highlighting career opportunities in construction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 03.08.2023
Location: CLUJ-NAPOCA, RO