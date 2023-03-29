U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Resident Engineer for Romania and Bulgaria Nelson Mora, Europe District Project Engineer Mirela Chirita and Europe District Project Engineer Razvan Fenesan pose during a career days event hosted by Cluj-Napoca Technical University March 8, 2023. During the two-day event they engaged with hundreds of students in Romania, sharing their expertise in construction management and highlighting career opportunities in construction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Romania. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7710951
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-WZ074-001
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|363.47 KB
|Location:
|CLUJ-NAPOCA, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army engineers engage Romanian engineering students, next generation of key Local National workforce
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT