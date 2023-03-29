Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPY Radar [Image 3 of 5]

    SPY Radar

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230325-N-DE439-1090 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Raiden Grady looks through binoculars during a sphere track test for AN/SPY-1A radar external calibration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) arrives in Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 03:07
    Photo ID: 7710863
    VIRIN: 230325-N-DE439-1090
    Resolution: 3823x2731
    Size: 451.84 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPY Radar [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPY Radar
    SPY Radar
    SPY Radar
    SPY radar
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arleigh Burke
    DDG 51
    N/SPY-1A
    SPY Radar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT