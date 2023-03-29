230325-N-DE439-1090 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Raiden Grady looks through binoculars during a sphere track test for AN/SPY-1A radar external calibration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) arrives in Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

