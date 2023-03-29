Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One

230325-N-DE439-1165 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion pose for a photo in the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

