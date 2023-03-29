Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230325-N-DE439-1165 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion pose for a photo in the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

