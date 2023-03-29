230325-N-DE439-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) Sailors fill up a helium balloon used for AN/SPY-1A radar external calibration aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 Photo ID: 7710861 This work, SPY Radar [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.