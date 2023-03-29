230324-N-KL637-1013 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and commander, U.S. European Command, center, Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander, Naval Forces Europe - U.S. Naval Forces Africa/ commander, Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, center left, and Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, center right, pose for a group photo with USS George H.W. Bush’s senior leadership aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

