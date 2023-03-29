230324-N-EL850-3043 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) U.S. military and NATO leadership watch an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

