EUCOM visits USS George H.W. Bush

230324-N-EL850-2016 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, salutes rainbow sideboys as he arrives aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

