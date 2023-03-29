Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM visits USS George H.W. Bush [Image 1 of 5]

    EUCOM visits USS George H.W. Bush

    AT SEA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230324-N-EL850-2016 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, salutes rainbow sideboys as he arrives aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

