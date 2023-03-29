Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 5]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    TYRRHENIAN SEA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230324-N-KL637-1006 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W Bush CSG, left, talks with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, center, and Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 01:43
    VIRIN: 230324-N-KL637-1006
    Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

