230324-N-KL637-1006 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W Bush CSG, left, talks with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander, U.S. European Command, center, and Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

Date Taken: 03.24.2023