Gun Shoot Aboard Shiloh

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2023) Sailors fire an M2-40 machine gun and a 50-cal. machine gun on the fantail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a crew serve gun shoot. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|03.15.2023
|03.30.2023 01:28
|7710788
|230315-N-YA628-2971
|4992x3566
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|1
