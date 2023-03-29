Gun Shoot Aboard Shiloh

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tseveendroj Saruultuya, from Grand Junction, Colorado, fires a 50-cal. machine gun while Chief Gunner’s Mate Steven Carey, from Seattle, monitors on the fantail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a crew serve gun shoot. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 03.15.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA