General Quarters Drill Aboard Shiloh

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2023) Seaman Bruno German, from New York City, Seaman Larry Viera, from New York City, Logistics Specialist Harold Bestoyong, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Willy Moss, from Memphis, Tenneessee, read a zone aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a general quarters drill. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

