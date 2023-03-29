Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gun Shoot Aboard Shiloh [Image 5 of 13]

    Gun Shoot Aboard Shiloh

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Ronnel Henry, from Las Vegas, fires a 50-cal. machine gun on the fantail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a crew serve gun shoot. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 7710779
    VIRIN: 230315-N-YA628-2096
    Resolution: 4847x3462
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Gun Shoot Aboard Shiloh [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat readiness
    weapon
    training
    GM

