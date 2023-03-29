1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility operations with the MC-130J, including infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

