    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility operations with the MC-130J, including infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

