An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility operations with the MC-130J, including infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7710531
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
