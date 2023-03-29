1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. As the only U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command unit in the Pacific, the 353rd Special Operations Wing is the focal point for special operations aviation activity in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

