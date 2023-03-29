An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron releases training flares during a flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. During a real-world contingency, the flares would be used as a countermeasure to confuse and redirect heat seeking missiles that might be targeting the aircraft. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:45 Photo ID: 7710528 VIRIN: 230327-F-PW483-1008 Resolution: 6089x4059 Size: 5.89 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.