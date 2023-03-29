Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 2 of 6]

    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron releases training flares during a flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. During a real-world contingency, the flares would be used as a countermeasure to confuse and redirect heat seeking missiles that might be targeting the aircraft. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:45
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-135
    C-130
    909th ARS

