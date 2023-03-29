1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

An MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron releases training flares during a flight over the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2023. During a real-world contingency, the flares would be used as a countermeasure to confuse and redirect heat seeking missiles that might be targeting the aircraft. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
