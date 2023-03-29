Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 3 of 6]

    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew and Maintenance personnel assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron convene after returning from a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7710529
    VIRIN: 230327-F-PW483-1007
    Resolution: 6643x4429
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOS refuels over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific
    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific
    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific
    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific
    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific
    1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-135
    C-130
    909th ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT