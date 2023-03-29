1 SOS refuels over the Pacific

Aircrew and Maintenance personnel assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron convene after returning from a training flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 27, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

