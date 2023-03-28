Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Receiving [Image 10 of 11]

    Bravo Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits undergo receiving procedures at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 27, 2023.

    This was day one of the 13-week-long recruit training process where civilians are made into Marines.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7709271
    VIRIN: 230328-M-BL112-0806
    Resolution: 3314x4831
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving
    Bravo Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Military
    Drill Instructor
    Receiving
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT