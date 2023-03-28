Bravo Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits undergo receiving procedures at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 27, 2023.



This was day one of the 13-week-long recruit training process where civilians are made into Marines.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richardson)

Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US