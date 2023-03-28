Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 11]

    Bravo Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor awaits new recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 27, 2023.

    Drill instructors will oversee recruits from the moment they step off the bus to the moment they graduate.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richardson)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7709269
    VIRIN: 230328-M-BL112-0728
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Military
    Receiving
    MCRDPI
    Silver Hatches

