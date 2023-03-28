Bravo Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors await new recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 27, 2023.
Drill instructors will oversee recruits from the moment they step off the bus to the moment they graduate.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7709267
|VIRIN:
|230328-M-BL112-0701
|Resolution:
|5184x3168
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
