A U.S. Marine Corps recruit receives gear on his first day of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 27, 2023.



In addition to receiving gear, day-one recruits learn how to address their drill instructors, they're given a phone call home, and male recruits receive haircuts.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 7709264 VIRIN: 230328-M-BL112-0677 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.49 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.