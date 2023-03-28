U.S. Navy Decommissions Last Patrol Craft Stationed in Bahrain

230328-N-EG592-1226 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 28, 2023) U.S. 5th Fleet leaders and Sailors salute during the U.S. national anthem at a decommissioning ceremony in Bahrain for USS Chinook (PC 9), March 28, 2023. The event marked the end of the patrol craft’s 28 years of U.S. naval service. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

