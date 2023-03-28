Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Decommissions Last Patrol Craft Stationed in Bahrain [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Decommissions Last Patrol Craft Stationed in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230328-N-EG592-1106 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 28, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. David Hartmann, commanding officer of USS Chinook (PC 9), delivers remarks at a decommissioning ceremony in Bahrain for both Chinook and USS Monsoon (PC 4), March 28, 2023. The event marked the end of nearly three decades of U.S. naval service for the patrol craft. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:04
    Photo ID: 7707858
    VIRIN: 230328-N-EG592-1106
    Resolution: 5636x3750
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    decommissioning
    PC
    NAVCENT
    USS Monsoon
    USS Chinook

