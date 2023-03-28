U.S. Navy Decommissions Last Patrol Craft Stationed in Bahrain

230328-N-EG592-1080 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 28, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Dre Johnson, commanding officer for USS Monsoon (PC 4), delivers remarks at a decommissioning ceremony in Bahrain for both Monsoon and USS Chinook (PC 9), March 28, 2023. The event marked the end of nearly three decades of U.S. naval service for the patrol craft. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

