U.S. Navy Decommissions Last Patrol Craft Stationed in Bahrain

230328-N-EG592-1052 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 28, 2023) Sailors man the rails aboard patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) during a decommissioning ceremony in Bahrain, March 28, 2023. The event marked the end of the patrol craft’s 28 years of U.S. naval service. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
03.28.2023
03.29.2023
7707856
230328-N-EG592-1052
6048x4024
1.15 MB
MANAMA, BH
1
0
