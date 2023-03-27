Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories of Service: Airman to Olympian [Image 1 of 3]

    Stories of Service: Airman to Olympian

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Kenia Sinclair competes at the 2010 IAAF World Challenge in Zagreb, Croatia, Sept. 1, 2010. After a successful running career competing in four Olympics and events around the world, now Senior Airman Sinclair, joined the U.S. Air Force in 2020 to give back to her country. (Courtesy Photo)

