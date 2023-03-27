Senior Airman Kenia Sinclair, religious affairs Airman assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, poses for a photo as an Airman 1st Class. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7706171
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-ZZ000-0005
|Resolution:
|3392x4524
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stories of Service: Olympian to Airman [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT