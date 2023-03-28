Stories of Service: Olympian to Airman

Courtesy Photo | Kenia Sinclair competes at the 2010 IAAF World Challenge in Zagreb, Croatia, Sept. 1,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kenia Sinclair competes at the 2010 IAAF World Challenge in Zagreb, Croatia, Sept. 1, 2010. After a successful running career competing in four Olympics and events around the world, now Senior Airman Sinclair, joined the U.S. Air Force in 2020 to give back to her country. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Less than one percent of Americans serve in the Armed Forces. A much smaller percentage can call themselves an Olympian. Senior Airman Kenia Sinclair, a religious affairs Airman assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, is a four-time Olympian, representing Jamaica, who traded her title of professional athlete for Airman.



Sinclair said her “passion for running led to an escape from struggles and hardship.”



At age 10, her father passed away and her mother left, forcing Sinclair and her twin to live with friends before moving to America in 1999, with what she jokingly called “buy one, get one” track scholarships to Seton Hall University, a NCAA Division I school in New Jersey.



After competing in four Olympic Games and signing a six-year contract with Nike, Sinclair made a promise to herself: “In the back of my mind, I told myself I would serve the country that paved the way for my success,” Sinclair said. “I was able to go to college, my tuition was paid for with an athletic scholarship, and I was able to buy a house and my dream car. America did all this for me.”



Sinclair decided to give back by joining the Air Force.



Transitioning from Olympian to Airman may seem like a stretch, but Sinclair disagreed. She compared the two careers, saying that the common ground is discipline, integrity and determination.



On the track, her philosophy was, “If I put my mind to it, I’m going to do it. As a young girl I learned that if I’m mentally strong, I can overcome anything that comes my way.”



Now in the Air Force, Sinclair takes the same approach. “I always strive to do my job to the best of my ability, failure is not an option,” she said.

The 12-time All-American has been on active duty since 2020, joining just before she hit the age cutoff.



“I wish all of my Airmen had her drive,” said Tech. Sgt. Stacy Tharpe, noncommissioned officer in charge of religious affairs and Sinclair’s supervisor. “She’s willing to assist at any moment, which is infectious. Her attitude motivates the Airmen around her.”



Her leadership described her as being driven, compassionate and as having a heart of gold.



“I'd promote her to Technical Sergeant tomorrow if I could,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Nash, 628th ABW senior chaplain.



In her job as a religious affairs Airman, she is able to share her determination with others.



“You will have people tell you that you will not amount to anything,” Sinclair said. “But I made it, and I want to show other Airmen that their circumstances do not define them. I know that my life experiences are touching Airmen who have gone through similar things.”



Helping others through adversity and providing positive reassurance is why she loves her job.



Originally, she had planned to serve four years and separate, but now she says, the more I serve, the more passion I feel.



When asked about her future plans, Sinclair said, “I’m applying for a commission, and I promise you, I’ll serve the country for as long as possible.”