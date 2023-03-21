U.S. Army Sgt. Taylor N. Bolding, a Counterintelligence Sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), conducts a communication check on a RT-1523 radio during unit’s squad-level competition group testing event at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023. The Best Squad Competition measures the fitness, technical competence, and mental rigor of Soldiers through a series of tasks over three days. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7701809
|VIRIN:
|230223-A-LL070-0013
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad-Level Competition [Image 20 of 20], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
