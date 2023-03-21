Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad-Level Competition [Image 18 of 20]

    Squad-Level Competition

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Taylor N. Bolding, a Counterintelligence Sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), leads the group during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear exercise of unit’s squad-level competition group testing event at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023. The Best Squad Competition measures the fitness, technical competence, and mental rigor of Soldiers through a series of tasks over three days. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

