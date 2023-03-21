Squad-Level Competition

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), pose for a squad group photo at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023. The Best Squad Competition measures the fitness, technical competence, and mental rigor of Soldiers through a series of tasks over three days. Winners of this competition will advance to represent 66 MIB(T) at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Belvoir, Virginia later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

